DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Ina Walling
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Baptist Church
Denton, TX
Ina Louise Walling


1931 - 2019
Ina Louise Walling

Ina Louise Walling, 88, of Denton passed away on Friday August 23rd. She was born in Bailey, Texas to Charlie and Johnnie (Bicknell) Lindsey on February 19, 1931.

She graduated from Bonham High School in 1949.

After graduation Louise moved to Denton Texas and later married Doyle K. Walling on March 28th 1953.

No words can describe Louise's willingness to embrace new friends and share the inevitable ups and downs in life. Family time was cherished above all other and her family was those who made their lives a part of hers.

She is survived by her daughter, Ina Walling Briggs and husband Chuck of Denton. Two sons Kenny Walling of Denton along with Randy Kerr Walling and wife Beth of Smithville, Texas.

Her family also included one granddaughter Amanda Fletcher and husband Jeremy along with their children Garrett Jackson, William Jackson and Zoie Fletcher. Louise has one surviving brother Claude Lindsey of Hughes Springs Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Walling, her parents C.H. and Johnnie Lindsey. Sisters, Dora Oleta Lindsey and Wanda Beth Howard, brothers, Charles Lindsey and William (Bill) Lindsey.

The family will receive friends on (date) at DeBerry Funeral directors from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at Highland Baptist Church in Denton on (date) at (time). A private family interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019
