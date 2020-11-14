Ina Mae Nystrom
Ina Mae Nystrom, nee Sheldon, stepped peacefully into the presence of her Savior Monday night, November 9th, 2020. Born January 7th, 1935 in Waterville, Minnesota, she spent her youth on her family's farm. Ina studied at the Swedish School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota and worked as a registered nurse for several years. On September 18th, 1959 she married the love of her life, Warren Nystrom. They were married for 61 years.
A deeply devoted Christian, Ina loved the Bible and spent years memorizing and meditating on its verses. Just before she died, she was working to memorize Colossians 2:6-7, which says, "Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving." Ina truly embodied this passage. She walked well with God. Firmly rooted in His word and established in her faith in Him, she spent her life instilling this same faith into others. She faithfully served her family and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home was a place of warmth and joy, where she welcomed and served all who entered it. She provided Daily Bread, both tangibly with her excellent cooking skills and spiritually as she loved and encouraged her family. Ina faithfully served her church. A longtime member of Denton Bible Church, she ministered to many individuals both formally and informally through hospitality, discipleship, and counseling. Additionally, Ina faithfully served her community. She and Warren spent years ministering together at retirement homes and went on several overseas mission trips. Together they counseled couples, taught Bible studies, and shared the Gospel with confidence.
Ina abounded in thanksgiving and joy. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and a hearty laugh. She appreciated beauty in creation, music and art; she loved flowers and gardening, birds especially cardinals, and playing the piano.
"I've never been a great orator," Ina commented a few days before she died, "Just tried to tell what God has done... just a simple housewife." Ina is proof that God can use a simple housewife to accomplish extraordinary things for the kingdom of God. Our prayer is that the same God, who by his mercy established her legacy of love and faith, will also by His grace carry this legacy on in her family and those who knew her, impacting generations to come for the Gospel. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Ina is survived by her husband Warren Nystrom, her brother Gary Sheldon and his wife Natalie, her daughter Brenda Warren and her husband Greg, her son Brian Nystrom and his wife Gay, her grandson Jonathan Warren and his wife Megan, her granddaughter Jenny Coobs and her husband Jason, her grandson Michael Warren and his wife Abby, her granddaughter Meg Van Roekel and her husband Zachary, her granddaughter Gaelen Dye and her husband Daniel, her granddaughter Annie Englehart and her husband Micah, her grandson Timothy Nystrom, and many loved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9:20 AM until service time at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Drive, Denton. Private family interment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Woman to Woman ministries or to Missions ministries through Denton Bible Church.
