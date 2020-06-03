Ingeborg "Mary Ann" Fortenberry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ingeborg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INGEBORG "MARY ANN" GRAHAM FORTENBERRY

Ingeborg Fortenberry, 86, known by her many friends and family as "Mary Ann," departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Denton, TX, after a long illness.

She was born on July 21, 1933, in Kassel, Germany, to the late Karl and Marie Grebe. In 1953 she immigrated to the United States and lived in Decatur, TX, for many years. One of Mary Ann's proudest moments occurred on July 15, 1968, when she was sworn in as a United States citizen in the U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, TX. She moved to Denton in 1986, and was employed as a legal secretary for attorney Hal Jackson until she retired.

Mary Ann is survived by daughters Linda (Terry) Johnson of Alvord, TX, and Margaret (Tony) Featherstone of Sanger, TX, and by her son W.A. "Trey" Graham III of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her grandsons, Hal (Asami) Duncan of Los Angeles, CA, and Charles Alan Works of Sanger, both of whom she lived with and helped to raise. Her other grandchildren are Garry (Reetah) Johnson of Alvord, Jason Johnson of Fort Worth, and Shannon (Enrique) Sanchez of Mexico City, Mexico. Her great-grandchildren are Grant and Grace Johnson of Pennsylvania. Mary Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Jeanette Morrison of Alvord, and Betty Baker and Hilda Cook of Denton.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Denton Village and Heritage Hospice for the extra loving care and attention they gave Mary Ann during her last weeks while under the CoVid19 restrictions. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved