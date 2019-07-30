|
|
Ingrid Hicks
Ingrid Hicks, 73, of Cross Roads, TX, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born September 16, 1945 in Offenbach, Germany to Friedrich and Marie (Niebling) Diehl. Ingrid married Jessie V. Hicks on November 19, 1965 in Offenbach, Germany. She worked at Jostens for over 20 years.
Ingrid is survived by her husband, Jessie of Cross Roads, TX; daughter, Marion Aresmendi and husband Junior of Justin, TX; two grandchildren, Jessie Wayne Bowery and Jennifer Nicole Martine; two great-grandchildren, Richard Damon Martine and Mekia Ashley Martine; brother, Peter Diehl of Germany; and sister, Gudrun Schwab of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich and Marie; and two sisters, Marlies Rousseau and Hanelore Heinrich.
Visitation will be held 6:30PM-8:00PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. A graveside service will be held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, TX with Tyler Gullette officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 30, 2019