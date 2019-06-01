Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
North Texas Church of Christ
1290 FM 407
Northlake, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
Irene Ruth Tribble


1934 - 2019
Irene Ruth Tribble Obituary
Irene Ruth Tribble

Irene Ruth Tribble, 84, of Denton, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

Mrs. Tribble was born on Jun 25, 1934 in Fort Worth, TX to Lawrence E. Wood, Sr. and Ora Mae (Singer) Wood. She was married to William Leon Tribble on March 30, 1956 in Fort Worth. She retired as an accounting technician after working many years for the University of North Texas.

Irene is survived by her husband, William Leon Tribble of Denton; daughter, Susan Brockington and her husband David of Sun City, AZ; son, Michael Tribble of Denton; brothers, Jerry Wood and Larry Wood; grandchildren, Daniel Brockington and wife Katie, McKenzie Tribble, Madison Tribble. She was preceded in death by son, Richard Lee Tribble; grandson, Christopher Michael Brockington; brother, Lawrence Wood, Jr.

Although no formal visitation will be held, friends may come by the funeral home and sign the register book. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at North Texas Church of Christ, 1290 FM 407, Northlake, TX. Interment will be at 9:30 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 1, 2019
