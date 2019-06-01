Irene Ruth Tribble



Irene Ruth Tribble, 84, of Denton, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.



Mrs. Tribble was born on Jun 25, 1934 in Fort Worth, TX to Lawrence E. Wood, Sr. and Ora Mae (Singer) Wood. She was married to William Leon Tribble on March 30, 1956 in Fort Worth. She retired as an accounting technician after working many years for the University of North Texas.



Irene is survived by her husband, William Leon Tribble of Denton; daughter, Susan Brockington and her husband David of Sun City, AZ; son, Michael Tribble of Denton; brothers, Jerry Wood and Larry Wood; grandchildren, Daniel Brockington and wife Katie, McKenzie Tribble, Madison Tribble. She was preceded in death by son, Richard Lee Tribble; grandson, Christopher Michael Brockington; brother, Lawrence Wood, Jr.



Although no formal visitation will be held, friends may come by the funeral home and sign the register book. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at North Texas Church of Christ, 1290 FM 407, Northlake, TX. Interment will be at 9:30 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas.