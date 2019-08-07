|
J.J. Key
J.J. Key 94 of Denton passed away peacefully at home on Monday night, August 5, 2019. He was born August 31, 1924 in Hamilton, Texas to Albert Overton Key and Geneva Beecham Key. He married Margaret Walden on June 5, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas; she preceded him in death in 2007.
He had lived in Denton for more than 70 years. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Before his retirement he was a Superintendent for Spring Valley Construction and then after his retirement was employed by Key Custom Homes.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, Terry Collins will officiate. The family will have a private burial service at the Cottonwood Cemetery in Jack County.
He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Ann Owens, son, Harry Key and wife, Roberta and son, Kent Key and wife, Cheryl. Grandchildren, Matthew Owens, Alyse Klausman, Quinton Owens and wife Terri, Trina Page and husband Tracy, Landon Key and wife Erin, Crystal Weakley and husband Rob, Lacey Johnson and husband Max, Jordon Key and wife Erin, Haley Key and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Key and infant child Beverly Jan Key.
Pallbearers will be; Matthew Owens, Landon Key, Jordon Key, Tracy Page, Rob Weakly, Max Johnson, Honorary pallbearer, Quinton Owens.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019