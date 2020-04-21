|
|
Jack Clayton Golden
Mr. Jack Clayton Golden, age 86, of Martin, TN (formerly of Corinth, TX and Denton, TX) died April 7, 2020, in a car accident in Dresden, TN.
Mr. Golden was born in Vienna, Louisiana. After his parents were killed in a car accident when he was only two years old, he grew up in the Louisiana Methodist Orphanage along with his older brother and sister. He graduated in 1959 from Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, where he played basketball and met the love of his life, Regina Pryor Golden. They were married almost 60 years at the time of her death in 2018.
Mr. Golden was a teacher in Clarksburg, TN, Caneyville, KY, Horse Branch, KY, Leitchfield, KY, and Little Elm, TX. He was also the campus director of the Cumberland Presbyterian Childrens Home in Denton, TX. Standing 6'8â€ and with a friendly and outgoing personality, he is remembered by former students as the tallest man we'd ever seen and one of the nicest. He attended First Baptist Church, Martin, TN.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Philip and Lisa Smartt, of Dresden, TN; daughter-in-law, Donna Golden of Denton, TX; grandchildren, Stephen Smartt of Dresden, TN, Jonathan Smartt of Martin, TN, Clay and Kellie Golden of Denton, TX, Trevor and Chelsea Chapman of Allen, TX; and great grandchildren, Stella and Iris Golden, and Laila and Lydia Chapman.
Mr. Golden was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Pryor Golden; his son, Jeryl Golden; his parents, William and Gertrude Golden; his brother, William T. Golden; his sister, June Golden Marshall. A memorial service has been posted online and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/7oNE912GNUQ
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020