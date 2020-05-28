|
|
Jack Louis Krueger
Jack Louis Krueger passed away May 22 at his home near Sanger. He was born January 21, 1932 in Neodesha, Kansas to Ira and Ruth Foster Krueger.
Near the end of his senior year at Neodesha High School, his National Guard unit was called to active duty and he was allowed to graduate early. He was sent to Korea as a Field Artillery Specialist and was discharged December 31, 1952, just before his 21st birthday.
He married Glenna Armstrong April 30, 1955 in Neodesah and they moved to California in 1958. He went to work for Victor Equipment as a Machine Specialist and transferred to the Denton, Texas plant in 1968, retiring from there in 1994.
He was a Charter Member and Past Exalted Ruler of Denton Elks Lodge #2446.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Sammie Baker and husband Bob of Denton, Dixie Berry and husband Mike of Sanger, son Jeff Krueger and wife Shirley of Denton, grandchildren Peyton Juarez, Stevi Motherall, Katrina Leuzinger, Jake Baker, Scott Berry, Mikayla Berry, Cash Krueger, Regan Krueger and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister Pattie Morris and a brother Steve Krueger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Denton Elks Lodge with Past Exalted David Flowers presiding.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Texas Children's Service thru the Denton Elks Lodge or Lake Ray Roberts Elks Lodge.
Arrangements are with Coker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 28, 2020