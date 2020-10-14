Jack M. Redman PhD
Jack Martin Redman passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Denton, Texas. Jack was born June 12, 1951 in Watseka, Illinois to Merrill and Patricia (Shropshire) Redman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother James. Loving husband of Ruth (Crary), beloved father of Cory and wife Jen; Tyler and wife Magon; and James and wife Erin. Proud grandfather ("DOC") to Graham and Jackson. Favorite brother of Jill (Gary) Pratt. Best uncle of many nieces and nephews. Survived also by a host of loyal friends. He will be missed by his loyal companion Lily. Jack was a dedicated teacher for special needs students, having taught at multiple secondary schools in the region. In 2017, Jack retired from Denton High School, after 32 years of teaching. Jack earned his Bachelors of Science in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls in 1974, a Masters of Education from University of North Texas in 1993, and a Doctorate of Philosophy from Louisiana Baptist University in 1995. Doc Redman, was the consummate educator, looking out for his students' welfare as well as assisting them in reaching their full potential. He was an avid hunter and fishermen and loved watching sports. A memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred, in his name, to:
American Kidney Fund: www.kidneyfund.orgAmerican Diabetes Association
: diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
Prosthetic Promises In His Name: www.prostheticpromisesinhisname.org
Ducks Unlimited: www.ducks.org/support/donate