Jack Norwood
Jack Norwood, 93, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Jack was born November 7, 1925 to Carra Wilson & Thelma Norwood near Lubbock, TX and lived on their family farm along with his brothers, C. W., Bill, and Don.
Jack is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia Norwood. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage - Lisa Beyer, her husband, Larry and Bryan and his wife, Jennifer, step-sons, David and Keith Beauchamp and wife, Rhonda. Jack was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Connie Gilbreth and husband, Justin, Elizabeth White and husband, Michael, Matthew Beyer, Jessica Keener, and husband Steven, and David Norwood. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Kelsey Gilbreth, Gibson, Graham, and Sadie Mae White, and Harbour Beyer.
Jack joined the U.S. Marines in 1942 at seventeen to serve in World War II and proudly served on the islands of Guam and Guadacanal. After the war, he returned to Lubbock to work for Southwestern Bell for almost 40 years. Jack accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young man and served faithfully all his life. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lubbock, teaching the four year old Sunday School class for many years.
Jack and Virginia recently moved to the Good Samaritan Denton Village.
Services will be held October 14, 2019 at 10:00 at the Good Samaritan Chapel at 2500 Hinkle Dr., Denton, Texas. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on October 14th at Good Samaritan as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019