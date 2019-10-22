|
Jack Ussery
Jack Ussery, 83, of Ponder, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.
Mr. Ussery was born on September 27, 1936 in Bartonville, TX to J.F. and Oma Ussery. He was married to Carolyn Marie Ussery on May 1, 1970. He worked for many years at Acme Brick and Trinity Steel, both in Denton.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ussery of Ponder; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Clorinda Ussery of Ponder; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by sons, Jackie Ussery and James Ussery.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Lonesome Dove Cemetery, Southlake.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019