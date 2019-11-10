Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Baptist Church
2347 FM 1204
Greenwood, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Epting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Christine Epting


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Christine Epting Obituary
Jackie Christine Epting

Jackie Christine Epting, 69, of Pilot Point, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home in Pilot Point.

Jackie was born on December 12, 1949 in Gainesville, TX to Tom and Lois (Hutchinson) Epting. She retired from the University of North Texas after many years as an Administrative Assistant.

She is survived by her daughter, Chantelle Hood of Chico; granddaughter, Dana Lace of Pilot Point; grandsons, Taylor and Nick Hood of Chico; sister, Tammy Eppler of Denton; brothers, Tracy Epting and wife Charlotte of Runaway Bay, Tim Epting and wife Vickie of Denton, Thomas Epting of Gainesville, Don Epting and wife Kim of Illinois Bend; mother, Lois Epting of Denton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jayme Webb; brother, David Cox; and father, Tom Epting.

She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, 2347 FM 1204, Greenwood, TX 76246; where there will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -