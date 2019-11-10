|
Jackie Christine Epting
Jackie Christine Epting, 69, of Pilot Point, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home in Pilot Point.
Jackie was born on December 12, 1949 in Gainesville, TX to Tom and Lois (Hutchinson) Epting. She retired from the University of North Texas after many years as an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by her daughter, Chantelle Hood of Chico; granddaughter, Dana Lace of Pilot Point; grandsons, Taylor and Nick Hood of Chico; sister, Tammy Eppler of Denton; brothers, Tracy Epting and wife Charlotte of Runaway Bay, Tim Epting and wife Vickie of Denton, Thomas Epting of Gainesville, Don Epting and wife Kim of Illinois Bend; mother, Lois Epting of Denton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jayme Webb; brother, David Cox; and father, Tom Epting.
She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, 2347 FM 1204, Greenwood, TX 76246; where there will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019