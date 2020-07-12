Jacquelyn Louise Martin Marshall
October 13, 1944 - July 7, 2020
Jacquelyn Louise Martin Marshall is at peace and resting in the arms of Jon Wendell Marshall. They are surrounded by their parents, grandparents, and siblings who have preceded them. All are under the care of Jesus Christ our Lord.
Over the past several years, Jackie bravely fought many ailments, with the past several months being especially challenging. Ultimately her physical strength waned, and she trusted in her most beloved phrase let go and let God.
Jackie was raised in Fort Worth and spent her life worshipping in the United Methodist Church. She married Jon at the age of 18, four years his junior. After earning a teaching degree from Texas Wesleyan University, Jackie began a career in education that spanned over thirty years and touched many lives. Thousands of children were inspired by her guidance, not only from her students but generations beyond to their loved ones. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year by Birdville ISD and awarded a Golden Apple from the NE Tarrant County Chamber of Commerce.
After Jon passed away in 2006, Jackie moved to Pecan Plantation where she became very active in the community and at Acton United Methodist Church. Her husband and late-life companion, Keith Spradlin, of Granbury, and his family were loved by Jackie, and she enjoyed their times together.
Jackie is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James B. Martin and Mary Lynn Martin of Granbury; sisters-in-law, Jean Martin of The Woodlands and Janie Marshall Hull of Stoney; her sons and their families: Jonathan Cole Marshall and wife Tonya Cook Marshall of Jaffrey, NH and Michael Martin Marshall, his wife Tricia Harrison Marshall and their two sons: Cole Harrison Marshall and Connor Michael Marshall of Denton.
Jackie has joined these previously departed: parents Jack J. and Izetta Chapman Martin, brother John U. Martin, nephew Jack W. Martin and husband Jon Wendell Marshall. The family held a private burial at IOOF Cemetery in Denton, Texas, and her body was laid to rest in the Cole family plot, next to Jons.
The family is humbly grateful for the loving, tender care provided this year by hospitals: Medical City, Baylor Scott & White, and Harris; care facilities: Bridgemoor Transitional Care and Garden Terrace Assisted Living; and medical team: North Texas Surgical Associates, Riverpark Medical Clinic and Encompass Hospice.
For Jackie, the answer to living a happy life was to not think of what you want, but what you are grateful for, and not to be guided by fear, but by faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be provided to The North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church benefiting Clergy Scholarships.
Office of the Bishop
The North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church
PO Box 866188, Plano, TX 75086-6188
Please make checks payable to: The North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church
Memo Line: Clergy Scholarships
For online payment, enter the amount you wish to contribute next to the Donation line. Immediately to the right of the amount you enter, click in the box and type Jackie Marshall. https://bit.ly/320LKP8