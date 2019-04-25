|
Jaime Valderrama
Jaime Valderrama, of Pasadena Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas at the age of 92. He was born on March 14, 1927 in Barranquilla, Colombia to Dioselina and Luis Valderrama. Jaime was preceded in death by his wife Maria. He is survived by his sons Carlos, Jaime and Larry, daughter Elsa Valderrama Nelson, brother Javier Valderrama, grandchildren Danny Valderrama, Carrie Valderrama Sprayberry, Tayler Valderrama, Christopher Allen Valderrama, Alex Nelson, Anna Nelson, great granddaughter Adelina Betancourt Valderrama and many other loving family and friends.
A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Houston, Tx.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019