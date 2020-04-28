|
Jake Collier
Jake Collier, retired District Judge, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, April 22, 2020. Judge Jake, as he was known among the lawyers, will always be remembered as having the best work ethic of any Judge. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Diana Collier, his parents, J. D. Collier Jr. and Lucy Collier of Cisco, and by his great and supportive friends J.Y. and Vera Eberhart.
Judge Collier, was born December 31, 1939, in Haynesville, Louisiana, but was raised in Cisco, Texas by his parents, Lucy and J.D. Collier Jr. Judge Collier worked his way through Baylor University, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and after being commissioned joined a tactical nuclear artillery unit at Camp Lejeune. He then transferred to a forward observer unit where he had 37 parachute jumps, and was Honorable Discharged as Captain. He attended Law School at Texas University on scholarship, graduating in the top of his class in 1968.
Baylor remained his lifelong love and he always credited Baylor for shaping his life. When asked what his University was, he always said Baylor and that he bled green and gold.
His legal career began in Fort Worth but he moved to Lewisville in 1969 where he was partners with Jerry Cobb until 1977 and thereafter was a sole practioner until he took office as Judge of the 158th District Court in 2003. Among other positions he served as President of the Denton County Bar Association and First President and founding member of the Denton County Family Lawyers Association. He was proud to have been chosen the Most Qualified District Judge by the Denton County Bar Association every year he was on the bench. Following his retirement he was semi active with Neal Ashmore. One local supporter, a Minister, described him as "flamboyant, arrogant, and a winner". His sarcastic wit hid a tender and caring person who liked to kid around and have fun.
Judge Collier was active in his community serving on several boards and commissions, was Lewisville Municipal Judge, President of the Lewisville Boosters Club, coached several youth soccer teams, and was a member of the noon Lewisville Rotary Club. He was very proud of being one of the original members of the Board of Directors of CASA.
In the late 1980s he became active in the Denton County Republican Party encouraged by his in-laws, the late Vera and J.Y. Eberhart. He chaired one of the most successful Lincoln Day Dinners, was chosen Volunteer of the Year in 2000, served as 1st and 2nd Vice Chair and Secretary of the Denton County Republican Party, was President of the Denton County Republican Men's Club, and was Precinct Chair and election judge numerous times.
He had a reputation as a wonderful cook and gardener and loved both. His Thanksgiving and Christmas "feasts" were legendary as were the herb and flower gardens he and Diana planted. For many years he was an avid dove hunter and fisherman and was an accomplished downhill skier.
Judge Collier leaves two children, Tony Collier and Jade Ashley Kenemore, three grandchildren, Zoe, Tristan, and Jordan Kenemore; an older brother Tommy Collier and a sister Sue Sloan, along with several adored nieces and nephews. The Judge loved his family and loved being involved in all their activities. He will be very much missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
