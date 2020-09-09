James (Jim) Akridge BlantonJames (Jim) Akridge Blanton (78) passed away at Medical City Denton after a brief illness on September 3, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1942 on the Akridge family farm in the small community of Desert, Texas to Earl and Louise Blanton. The farm was always home in his heart, but he lived most of his life in Denton and Argyle. His family came to Denton when he was young.He graduated from Denton High School in 1960 and the University of Texas with a law degree in 1968. Jim was a member of the Delta Theta Phi law fraternity.After graduation, Jim lived in Washington DC and worked in the Johnson administration and had a close relationship with President Johnson. Later Jim settled in Rockwall, Texas and practiced law with Ralph Hall whom later became a United States Congressman.Jim returned to Denton in the late 1970s. He practiced law in Denton until 2000 and recently was honored by the State Bar of Texas for having an active law license for 50 years. After retiring from practicing law, he devoted his time to rental property.Jim married Marilyn Massey on October 17, 1981 in Reno, Nevada. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, stepson Mark Anderson of Arizona, stepson Matt Anderson of Tennessee and his wife Stephanie, and grandchildren Jack, Logan and Tatum. He is survived by his sister-in-law Becky Massey and her children Todd, Tim and Tiffany and their families. Jim cared deeply for those he was close to and considered Lee Ann Saye as a daughter and children Zach and Summer as grandchildren. Lee Ann worked with Jim as his legal assistant and property manager for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Earl Blanton and son, Jamie Blanton.Jim had many interests and hobbies. He loved classical music, was an avid reader with a special interest in history and collected books. He was a ham radio operator for more than 60 years. He was very talented in woodworking and made many pieces over the years including most of the furniture in his house. He also loved classic cars and wooden boats. Recently, he and Marilyn had started working on the family farm to restore a native prairie.Jim was of the Presbyterian faith. He was known for his generosity and will be greatly missed by family and friends.The family will be at the DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm for visitation. The funeral service will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00pm, with Tony Yarbo officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.Pallbearers will be Mark Anderson, Matt Anderson, Logan Anderson, Zach Saye, Leon Garrett, Don Barrett and Shane Sykes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Anderson, the Honorable Judge Richard Mays, Dr. Major Blair and Dr. John Anderson.The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness at this time. Memorials may be made to First Refuge in Denton.