|
|
James (Jim) Ally McKinnon
James (Jim) Ally McKinnon , 80 , from Dibble, Oklahoma passed in peace on September 20, 2019 in Denton, Texas. His loving family members were by his side at the time of his death.
Mr. McKinnon was born June 16, 1939 in his parents home in Criner , Oklahoma. He attended and graduated from the Dibble school system.
He was born on the family farm and he cultivated this land his entire life. He worked as a truck driver and as mechanic during his career but farming remained his passion throughout his life.
He is beloved by his family for the kindness, humility and the strength of character he displayed throughout his life. He was respected by his peers for the honesty and strong work ethic which he used in all of his business dealings.
He is survived by :his daughter Jillian McKinnon Hurley, his son James Michael Mckinnon and his daughter Jana Lee Beeson. He leaves behind 6 grand children: Rachel McKinnon Hurley, Bond Hurley, Brooke Beeson, Lucia McKinnon, Nikki Beeson and Jon Michael McKinnon. Also ,left behind is his life- partner,Sue Starnes.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for him at his farm at a yet to be determined date in the month of October or November. Updates for the memorial can be found by checking his Facebook page, James McKinnon or by announcement in the Blanchard News.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019