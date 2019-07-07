|
|
James David Cherry
James David Cherry, 75, of Denton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Senior Care Center in Denton.
Mr. Cherry was born on April 27, 1944 in Dallas to James Chester and Opal (Wilder) Cherry. He was married to Judy Ann Saffell on May 28, 1966 in Dallas. He served in the United States Navy and worked at Mrs. Crocketts Kitchens for many years. He and Judy were members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
James is survived by his wife, Judy Cherry of Denton; daughter, Judith Wilson of Arlington; sons, Kirk Cherry of Denton, Steve Cherry of Red River, NM, David Cherry of Plano; sister, Madeline Easterling of Balch Springs; eight grandchildren, Cory Cherry, Bailey Cherry, Tristan Cherry, J.D. Cherry, Noah Cherry, Dalton Robinson, Ashton Robinson, Peyton Robinson.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 2pm at St Andrew Presbyterian Church Denton TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Daily Bread, Denton TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 7, 2019