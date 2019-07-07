Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cherry


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cherry Obituary
James David Cherry

James David Cherry, 75, of Denton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Senior Care Center in Denton.

Mr. Cherry was born on April 27, 1944 in Dallas to James Chester and Opal (Wilder) Cherry. He was married to Judy Ann Saffell on May 28, 1966 in Dallas. He served in the United States Navy and worked at Mrs. Crocketts Kitchens for many years. He and Judy were members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

James is survived by his wife, Judy Cherry of Denton; daughter, Judith Wilson of Arlington; sons, Kirk Cherry of Denton, Steve Cherry of Red River, NM, David Cherry of Plano; sister, Madeline Easterling of Balch Springs; eight grandchildren, Cory Cherry, Bailey Cherry, Tristan Cherry, J.D. Cherry, Noah Cherry, Dalton Robinson, Ashton Robinson, Peyton Robinson.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 2pm at St Andrew Presbyterian Church Denton TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Daily Bread, Denton TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.