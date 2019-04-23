James Coolidge Lowry



James Coolidge Lowry, 95, of Denton, TX, passed away at his home on April 21, 2019.



J.C. was the only child born to James Hogg Lowry and Mary Ruth Coolidge Lowry, September 18, 1923, in Dallas, TX. He married Mary Travis Turner on June 8, 1946. They lived together and raised 3 children in Denton, TX.



He was preceded in death by Mary Lowry, (first wife), and James (Jim) Lowry, (son). He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Bobbie Stanford and children, Bill (Janice) Lowry, and Donna (David) Lowe. He was a proud Grandad to Jennifer (James), Kirk (Jalissa), Josh, Jeremy (Manuela), Ben, Sara, Elizabeth (Adam), Matt (Amy), Annie (Ryan) and 16 great-grandchildren.



His family and friends remember him as a strong Christian man who enjoyed life and loved to laugh. He was an avid sports fan, loved golfing and was a proud veteran of the US Airforce. J.C. worked for Moore Business Form until he retired in 1987 after 41 years of employment.



A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2:00 pm at First Denton. Matt Lowe and Buddy Owens will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity at http://habitatdentoncounty.org/ or to Meals on Wheels at https://mowdc.org/. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary