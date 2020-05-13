Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
James White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. (Jim) White


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. (Jim) White Obituary
James D. White (Jim)

James D. White (Jim) was born in western Cooke County near Hood on March 8, 1936, to Anna Louise Shaw White and Henry Milton White. Living in the country with few kids nearby, Jim and his grandpa, J.D. White, went fishing nearly every day. His sister, Jan, was born shortly before Jim started school at Ross Point, and the family moved to Denton for the war effort at the end of his first semester of first grade, where he soon met his lifelong friend Jimmy Owens. When Jim and Jimmy started junior high, Lewis Behringer became the third of the "three amigos." They graduated from Denton High School in 1954 as proud Broncos.

Jim and Diana Pearson married on November 19, 1960, and became parents of Melissa in 1961 and Melinda in 1963.

Jim attended North Texas State University and graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Industrial Arts. He began teaching in the Denton I.S.D. in 1969 and retired in 1998 from Denton High School, where he taught the vocational Auto Mechanics program. He loved his boys.

When Pierce's on the downtown Denton square was the place to see and be seen, Jim enjoyed swapping tall tales and sporting goods with Mr. Pierce and the guys, later continued at Glen's. Jim loved fast cars, motorcycles and outdoor activities and the friends he shared them with. He was adept and talented at so many things - he could do and fix anything and lots of folks did not know that he was also a talented artist.

Jim died on May 9, 2020, and is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Diana P. White; daughters Melissa C. Degenhart and Melinda K. Schultz; beloved sister and nephew, Janis B. Weiss and Brian Pritchett, cousins and a host of friends and former students.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -