James Dale Davis
James Dale Davis, 59, of Valley View, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Davis was born on March 17, 1960 in Denton to James Roy â€œJ.R.â€ and Patsy D'Ann (Sprayberry) Davis. He was married to Pamela Darlene Patterson on May 6, 1980 in Denton.
James is survived by his wife, Pamela Davis of Valley View; daughters, Wendy Colvin of Gainesville; Kimberly Davis of Valley View, Jaime Facteau of Denton; mother, Patsy DAnn Newell of Denton; sister, Teresa Dowdy and her husband Harold of Denton; brothers, Randall Davis of Sanger and his wife Johnna of Sanger, Danny Davis and his wife Tonya of Decatur; grandchildren, Sonya Diaz, Madison Diaz, Andrew Davis, Taylor Davis, Kaitlyn Facteau, Nicolas Facteau; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his father, J.R. Davis; grandparents, James and Annie Gene Davis, Doc and Hattie Lee Sprayberry; grandson Michael Ryland Facteau.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle, 1101 Audra Lane, Denton. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Corinth.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020