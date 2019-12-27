|
|
James Daniel Bellamy
James Daniel Bellamy, 59, of Ponder, Texas passed away December 25, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was the only son born to James Frank and Neva (Rawlinson) Bellamy on December 30, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas.
He married Laura Krug in San Pier, Indiana on July 13, 1980. Together they had six children, Amy, Jessica, James, Andy, Robert and Aaron.
James is survived by his wife, Laura Bellamy, daughters, Amy Bozich and Jessica Allen, sons, James David Bellamy, Andy Bellamy, Robert Allen and Aaron Bellamy, sisters, Rhonda, Mary Joyce, Shelia, Mary Katheryn and Milisa, fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild and other favorite wife, Penny Jocoy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019