Dr. James E. HardcastleDr. James E. Hardcastle, 88, of Denton, TX passed on August 21, 2020 at home with family by his side. Born August 14, 1932 in San Diego, CA, he was the son of Julian Robert Hardcastle and Jeanette Adele Nunenmacher Hardcastle.A graduate of Portlock H.S., Portlock, VA he received a B.S. InChemistry from the College of William & Mary in 1953. He then spent 3 years in the U.S. Army in France coming home with two daughters and a new Mercedes Benz. Jim then went to work for Phillip Morris, Inc in Richmond, VA where his job was to make a better cigarette. While in Richmond, he earned an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Richmond. After 6 years, he decided he did not want to make cigarettes better. Jim then moved to Tucson, AZ where he earned a PhD in Agricultural Chemistry and Soils from the University of Arizona. In his first university position he taught for a couple of years at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT before taking a position as a chemistryprofessor at Texas Woman's University, Denton, TX where he taught for 35 years and was named Professor Emeritus upon retirement.Jim first married Michaela Maschke of Germany in 1955. To this marriage were born four children: Johanna Franziska, Julie Marie, James Michael and John Andrew. He later married twice more and had daughter Anne Elizabeth and son David Martin.Jim was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, his brother Julian Robert Hardcastle, Jr and a granddaughter Selena.Jim is survived by his wife Mary Johnson Hardcastle, his 6 children, 14 living grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a niece Karen and nephews Dennis and Scott.In life Jim enjoyed reading, writing haiku, bowling and gardening. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Denton and a Master Gardner who grew many prize- winning vegetables. He started amateur acting in college. He was part of the group that founded the Denton Community Theatre where he acted in numerous productions over the years counting among his favorites his roles in "1776" and "Night of the Iguana".Arrangements are under the direction of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home of Denton. A private memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Linda McNatt Animal Shelter or the Arbor Day Foundation.