James Elver Johnson



December 27, 1937 - July 5, 2019



James was born to Elver and Thelma Johnson and raised in Hanley Falls, Minnesota. After graduation he attended the University of Minnesota for his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Chemistry, and the University of Missouri for his PHD in Organic Chemistry. James initially taught at Sam Houston State University and finished over 40 years of service as Professor of Organic Chemistry at Texas Woman's University, retiring this past May.



James is best known for his love of birds and fishing. He had a knack for photography and was often found snapping photos of surrounding wildlife. He was environmentally conscientious before it was trendy. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, a fondness which he passed onto his children. He enjoyed frequently debating others in politics and expertly humbling the best of them, but most importantly he was a very proud parent, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed, but not forgotten.



James is survived by two sons, Evan (Lorraine) Johnson, Kirk (Aubri) Johnson; two daughters, Elaine (Doug) Fink, Kristin (Adam) Hepworth; grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Katelyne Moen, Audrey Fink, Ethan Fink, George Hepworth, Patrick Hepworth; great grandchildren, Rachelle Johnson, Trent Johnson, Brantley Baker.



James is preceded in death by his parents Elver and Thelma Johnson and brother Charles Johnson.



A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, Denton.



The family requests memorial donations be made to Trinity River Audubon Center. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 9, 2019