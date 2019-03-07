Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
James Green
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
James "Marty" Green, 61 of Justin passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1957 in McAllen, Texas to James and Marguerita Green.

Marty was a graduate of Northwest High School and attended Texas A and M, The University of Arkansas, Pan American University and the University of North Texas. He taught and Coached at Denton High School from which he retired.

He is survived by his son, Major Green of Ponder and sister, Rosemarie Green Peterson of Justin.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Justin Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
