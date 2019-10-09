|
James â€œEddieâ€ Hardin
James "Eddie" Hardin, 72, of Ladonia, Texas, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident October 1, 2019. Eddie was born on October 6, 1946, in Denison, Texas, the son of James Walter Hardin and Eddina Gevaldine Burch.
At a young age, Eddie moved to Denton, Texas and lived life as an only child. He worked for his parents in the paint business, which is where he learned his love of color and making things beautiful. He graduated high school, then attended college at North Texas State University. When he graduated from NTSU, he took over the family paint business. Eventually, Eddie closed the business to move to Maui, Hawaii. While working towards his dreams and goals, Eddie met Donna Bowers. They eventually opened Eddie's Pacific Paradise House of Color, Inc. He brought color, his love of paint, wall coverings, special finishes and so much more to the islands as only Eddie could! Because Eddie's father passed away, he and Donna moved back to Denton, Texas to care for his mother. When she passed away, they moved to Ladonia, Texas. Eddie was a great, talented man who believed neighbor should help neighbor and be treated with respect. He will be missed by many.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Donna Bowers; his stepchildren, Chuck Bowers and wife, Carol, Troy Bowers, Joni McDonnel and husband, Mark and grandchildren, Bailey Bowers and Colton McDonnel, his special fur babies, Lost, Found, Earl and Stray.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eddina Hardin.
A private memorial and celebration of Eddie's life is being planned for a later date. To send a condolence, please visit www.commercefuneralhome.com or mail to P.O. Box 96 Ladonia, Texas 75449.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019