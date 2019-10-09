Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commerce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1505 Washington St
Commerce, TX 75428
(903) 886-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Eddie" Hardin


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Eddie" Hardin Obituary
James â€œEddieâ€ Hardin

James "Eddie" Hardin, 72, of Ladonia, Texas, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident October 1, 2019. Eddie was born on October 6, 1946, in Denison, Texas, the son of James Walter Hardin and Eddina Gevaldine Burch.

At a young age, Eddie moved to Denton, Texas and lived life as an only child. He worked for his parents in the paint business, which is where he learned his love of color and making things beautiful. He graduated high school, then attended college at North Texas State University. When he graduated from NTSU, he took over the family paint business. Eventually, Eddie closed the business to move to Maui, Hawaii. While working towards his dreams and goals, Eddie met Donna Bowers. They eventually opened Eddie's Pacific Paradise House of Color, Inc. He brought color, his love of paint, wall coverings, special finishes and so much more to the islands as only Eddie could! Because Eddie's father passed away, he and Donna moved back to Denton, Texas to care for his mother. When she passed away, they moved to Ladonia, Texas. Eddie was a great, talented man who believed neighbor should help neighbor and be treated with respect. He will be missed by many.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Donna Bowers; his stepchildren, Chuck Bowers and wife, Carol, Troy Bowers, Joni McDonnel and husband, Mark and grandchildren, Bailey Bowers and Colton McDonnel, his special fur babies, Lost, Found, Earl and Stray.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eddina Hardin.

A private memorial and celebration of Eddie's life is being planned for a later date. To send a condolence, please visit www.commercefuneralhome.com or mail to P.O. Box 96 Ladonia, Texas 75449.

Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now