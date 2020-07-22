James Henry Elliott



James Henry Elliott, 75, of Aubrey, Texas, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Veterans Hospital in Bonham, Texas. He was born November 8, 1944 in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to James Oliver (Jim) Elliott and Mabel (Strange) Elliott. He retired from Co-Serv in Denton, Texas. James was a long time member of the Antioch Baptist Church of Aubrey, Texas, where he taught Sunday School and led singing. He attended schools in Mount Pleasant, Hardin County, Texas, and Denton, Texas, served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war.



Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 16, at the Slay Memorial Funeral Home in Aubrey, Texas. Following the service, James was laid to rest beside his parents in Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Nephews and great nephews served as pall bearers: John Robert Elliott, Stephen Elliott, Shane Cardwell, Chad Cardwell, John Robert Elliott, Jr., and James Huschke, Jr. James is survived by two sisters, Frances Cardwell of Sanger, Johnnie Bean of Beaumont, one brother, William (Buck) Elliott of Denton, eleven nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his sisters Emma Rhodes and Darlene Harrison, brothers Robert Dean Elliott and Joe Clyde Elliott, and infant siblings.





