James Henry Elliott
1944 - 2020
James Henry Elliott

James Henry Elliott, 75, of Aubrey, Texas, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Veterans Hospital in Bonham, Texas. He was born November 8, 1944 in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to James Oliver (Jim) Elliott and Mabel (Strange) Elliott. He retired from Co-Serv in Denton, Texas. James was a long time member of the Antioch Baptist Church of Aubrey, Texas, where he taught Sunday School and led singing. He attended schools in Mount Pleasant, Hardin County, Texas, and Denton, Texas, served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 16, at the Slay Memorial Funeral Home in Aubrey, Texas. Following the service, James was laid to rest beside his parents in Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Nephews and great nephews served as pall bearers: John Robert Elliott, Stephen Elliott, Shane Cardwell, Chad Cardwell, John Robert Elliott, Jr., and James Huschke, Jr. James is survived by two sisters, Frances Cardwell of Sanger, Johnnie Bean of Beaumont, one brother, William (Buck) Elliott of Denton, eleven nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his sisters Emma Rhodes and Darlene Harrison, brothers Robert Dean Elliott and Joe Clyde Elliott, and infant siblings.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Slay Memorial Funeral Center
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 19, 2020
We loved James with all our hearts. He lived his Christian beliefs and was a wonderful example of Jesus' teachings: good, kind, faithful, loyal, prayerful, and loving. He was the best of brothers; Buck, especially, will miss him all the rest of his days.
Marilyn Elliott
July 18, 2020
James was a good man , I m sure he is in heaven today having a great time with old friends
Van Bell
July 17, 2020
James was a good man. I had the privilege of praying with James for several years on Thursday mornings as many of us men gathered as Prayer Warriors at the local churches.
James will be missed, but we will meet again "over there" inside the Gates of Heaven.
John Holland
Friend
July 16, 2020
James was my Sunday school teacher many years ago. He was a very good man. I know he is celebrating with our mighty God. I'm glad I knew him.
Joan Taylor
Friend
July 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about James. The Elliott & Osburn families were neighbors for several years. My condolences to the family.
Lois Ann Osburn
Neighbor
