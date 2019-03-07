Home

More Obituaries for James Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jeffrey Mackey


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Jeffrey Mackey Obituary
James Jeffrey Mackey

JAMES JEFFREY MACKEY was born 12/29/1960 in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

After 20 days in Presbyterian Hospital where he received excellent treatment for ARDS involving pneumonia and Type A flu he succumbed February 23, 2019 at the age of 58. Jeff moved to Denton TX with his family in 1964. He was an avid fisherman and bow hunter. He apprenticed as an electrician working his way to earn a Master Electrician license. Jeff was the owner of MACKEY ELECTRIC where he did residential and commercial work.

He is survived by his son Tyler Mackey of Denton TX, his parents Marycarl and Jim Mackey of Denton TX, his sister Carla Genuchi of The Woodlands TX, his brother Kevin Mackey of Castle Rock CO, and his sister Susan Wilson of Meridian ID.

Jeff had many friends. He was loved.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
