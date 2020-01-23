|
|
James Lee McCormick
James Lee McCormick, 65, of Denton passed away on January 15, 2020, in Denton, TX. He was born in Galveston, TX on August 25, 1954, to William "Bill" and Sharon Magness McCormick.
Lee was an avid cinefile, book lover, cruciverbalist, and connoisseur of toys and cartoons. He described himself as a simple man with simple desires. He was patient and enjoyed talking to his children about whatever they wanted. He loved coffee, road trips, and Rangers baseball through thick and thin. He would say his signature look: overalls- were comfortable, durable, didn't require a belt, and had many pockets. He is one with the universe.
Lee was married to the late Sandra Jo McCormick and had a son, Cy McCormick. He later remarried and had two daughters, Shae and Tara McCormick, with Lori Jiminez.
He is survived by his son, Cy McCormick and wife Dayna and his grandchildren, Hadley and Cal McCormick, of Wylie, TX; daughters, Shae McCormick of Denton, TX and Tara McCormick of Ardmore, OK; and brother, Alan McCormick of Denton, TX.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bill and Sharon McCormick and brother, Mac McCormick.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020