James Lee West
James Lee West, 60, of Hickory Creek, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Medical City Denton. He was born on March 7, 1959 in Denton, Texas to Floyd and Mary West. James attended Denton schools and was married to the late Becky West. He is preceded in death by his Father and his Wife.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2019 from 7-8 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors.
James is survived by his mother Mary West, brothers Marshall and Michael West, sister Linda Blazewicz and his daughter Elizabeth Harding and her husband Treavor.
