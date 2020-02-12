|
James Malcolm
Cundall
James Malcolm Cundall, a longtime resident of Crossroads Texas, left his physical body on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the age of 92, to be united with his wife and Jesus. He left behind three children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister. He passed in his home around 5:00 in the evening due to Alzheimer's.
Jim Cundall was a Navy veteran and served at the end of WWII as a Medical Corpsman. He was stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital on Long Island, New York. After he left the service, he bought a filling station and he met his future wife of 64 years, Edwinia Tillinghast, when she had car trouble. He loved to fly planes, doing trick maneuvers, and took her up flying for their first date. Jim went to college taking night classes at RIT majoring in photography. He was working for Eastman Kodak in the photographic division at the same time. His career with Eastman Kodak would span over 30-years. In the early 1950's while working at Eastman Kodak in Rochester NY, he joined the Air Force Reserves. Once a month he gave seminars to pilots on how to take quality photographs while flying over the USSR upside down. He had developed this skill himself when he flew.
Jim was transferred to Dallas by Kodak in 1960 to work in the printing division. He and his wife settled in Dallas but in 1968 they bought property "in the country" and built their home. Jim was responsible for the incorporation of The Town of Crossroads in the early 1970's and held the position as the first mayor.
After retiring from Eastman Kodak, Jim volunteered to help "third world businesses" through the International Executive Services Corps (IESC) and traveled all over the world with his wife. Jim saw a need in the Republic of Georgia to feed the hungry elderly and started the Feeding Mission, a non-profit organization to supply food and housing to the elderly in the Republic of Georgia.
Jim had also started The Luthier Shop, a local business to lease violins, violas and cellos. Shortly afterward, his son joined him complementing Jim's salesmanship with creation and repair ability. This business has thrived for over 30 years.
Jim was a long-time member of Asbury Methodist Church and helped oversee its construction.
Jim was a dedicated husband and father, helping his family whenever and wherever he could. He cared about people and those who needed help. His heart was huge and filled with love for others. He will be sadly missed.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020