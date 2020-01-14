|
James Marlin (Jimmy)
Wilson
James Marlin (Jimmy) Wilson, age 70, passed away in Fort Worth on January 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born May 17, 1949 in Denton to Marlin P. (Dick) and Nadine Smith Wilson, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Denton schools and was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
He is survived by brothers Curtis and Stan Wilson both of Denton, and sister, Beverly Goodman and husband Greg of North Richland Hills, and 11 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 2:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Online condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020