James (Duff or Duffy) Matlock


1983 - 2020
James (Duff or Duffy) Matlock Obituary
James (Duffy) Matlock

James (Duff or Duffy) Matlock, a native Dentonite was one of the sweetest, kindest souls on the earth. He entered heaven way to soon at the age of 38 on Thursday morning the 23rd of January at about 1:30 am. He was a projectionist at the Movie Tavern where he was a devoted employee for 13 years.

He is survived by his father, Micheal Matlock. Duffy was preceded in death by his brother, Jon-Ashley Matlock, just a a few years ago.

A memorial service is being planned.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
