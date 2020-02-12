|
Dr. James Moses Rampoldi
Dr. James Moses Rampoldi, 92, of Frisco, TX passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born in Lima, Peru, to parents, Juan and Esther Rampoldi on May 18, 1927. James earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Facultad de Medicina de San Fernando, Peru in 1953, completing his medicine residency at Penn State College of Medicine, eventually specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Ann Rampoldi. He is also survived by his son, Carlo James Rampoldi and wife Misty; son James Michael Rampoldi and wife Candace; daughter Jana Marie Carr and husband Mickey and daughter Jackie Michelle Rampoldi as well as many beloved grandchildren, great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Esther Rampoldi, and his siblings Mafalda, Carmen, Juan, Teresa and Isabel, all of whom he loved very much throughout his life.
James was the quintessential family man, dedicated to his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. He was a very charismatic gentleman and loved to dance, laugh and tell stories of his childhood and family in Peru.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 14 at 1:30pm at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 2255 Bonnie Brae, Denton, TX, 76207.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020