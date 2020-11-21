1/
James P. Dawkins
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Dawkins

James P. Dawkins of Denton, Tx, passed away peacefully at his home 11/15/2020. James was born 11/19/1955. James was preceded in death by his parents, Latrelle and Shirley Dawkins. James is survived by his wife, Lisa L. Dawkins, stepson Christopher Bailiff, daughter-in-law Keri Bailiff and four grandchildren, Chandler Bailiff, Amanda Bailiff, Christopher Aaron Bailiff and Phoenix Bailiff. Also, Miss Monkey McGee, the chihuahua.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved