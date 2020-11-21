Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Dawkins



James P. Dawkins of Denton, Tx, passed away peacefully at his home 11/15/2020. James was born 11/19/1955. James was preceded in death by his parents, Latrelle and Shirley Dawkins. James is survived by his wife, Lisa L. Dawkins, stepson Christopher Bailiff, daughter-in-law Keri Bailiff and four grandchildren, Chandler Bailiff, Amanda Bailiff, Christopher Aaron Bailiff and Phoenix Bailiff. Also, Miss Monkey McGee, the chihuahua.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store