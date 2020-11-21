James P. Dawkins
James P. Dawkins of Denton, Tx, passed away peacefully at his home 11/15/2020. James was born 11/19/1955. James was preceded in death by his parents, Latrelle and Shirley Dawkins. James is survived by his wife, Lisa L. Dawkins, stepson Christopher Bailiff, daughter-in-law Keri Bailiff and four grandchildren, Chandler Bailiff, Amanda Bailiff, Christopher Aaron Bailiff and Phoenix Bailiff. Also, Miss Monkey McGee, the chihuahua.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.