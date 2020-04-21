|
|
James Richard Denham
James Richard Denham, 87, of Krugerville, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Krugerville. He was born August 2, 1932 in Lakeland, FL to Thomas Webster and Carribelle (Maddox) Denham.
His family relocated to Eatonton, GA where he was raised on a dairy farm. He graduated from High School in Eatonton with a class of eighteen. His family moved to California in the 1950's, where he became a framer. Richard married Beverly Anne Markham from Long Beach, CA on July 6, 1956 in Bellflower, CA. He was a policeman for Los Angeles county, and later become the Chief of Police for Signal Hill, retiring after 22 years. He built multiple office warehouse buildings in Signal Hill and was on the bank board for Home Bank for 22 years, which later became US Bank. Richard was a resident of Signal Hill, Lakewood, Palos Verdes, and Palm Springs.
He moved to Texas in the mid 1980's and owned and operated Denham Ranch in Aubrey, TX. Richard built office warehouse buildings in Lewisville and Denton.
Richard was fun to be around. He made people feel welcome and always had time for people. His favorite greetings were: "Hello sweetie", "How are you doing old man", and "Great couldn't be better".
He was great to be with on trips. The whole family would travel together with a travel trailer to National Parks, the White House, Niagara's Falls, you name it. He was a great husband, father, grandpa, and friend. All that knew him have lost a friend.
Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly; three sons, James Richard Denham Jr. of Long Beach, CA, Garrett Theodore Denham of Allen, TX, and Brock James Denham of Krugerville, TX; four daughters, Cindy Ann Denham Chislock and husband Michael of Huntington Beach, CA, Kimberly Lee Walter and husband Eric of Krugerville, Sherry Denham Martin and husband Brian of Aubrey, TX, and Christy Lee Alambar and husband Norman of Krugerville, TX; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Carribelle; and two brothers, Tom Denham Jr. and Gilmore Denham.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020