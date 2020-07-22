1/1
James Roy Lee
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
James Roy Lee

James Roy Lee, 52, of Oologah, passed from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK.

James was born on June 5, 1968 in Fort Huachuca, AZ to David and Janice (Reedy) Lee. A former resident of Sanger, TX. James moved to Oologah in 2018 to be closer to family. James worked as a caregiver in the Texas MHMR field for many years, most of which was caring for Tommy Carnes that he loved dearly and we all considered him family. He was an all-around good person who had a host of family and true friends that will miss him dearly. He leaves a true legacy.

James is survived by his brother, David Lee and wife Sherry of Oologah; his sister Cynthia Gettle of Stigler; nieces, nephews, family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Eva Duncan, nephew Jeremiah Duncan and Tommy Carnes.

No services planned. Arrangements made under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, (918) 371-2111, www.collinsvillefh.com.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home - Collinsville
1302 West Main Street
Collinsville, OK 74021
(918) 371-2111
