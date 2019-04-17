Rev. James Schmuhl



It is with great sadness that the family of Rev. James Schmuhl announces his passing away on Tuesday April 9th. James was 70 years of age.



James will be lovingly missed and forever remembered by his wife Joanne Schmuhl whom he was married to for over 50 years.



James will also be lovingly missed and remembered by his son Thomas Schmuhl, his daughter in-law Jennifer Schmuhl and James five wonderfully active grandchildren; Andrew, Benjamin, Christian, Conner and Adeline (Addi).



Also James brother David Schmuhl, sister in-law Deborah Schmuhl, his brother in-law James Klein, sister in-law Lynn Klein, brother in-law David Klein and Brother in-law John Murphy, and sister in-law Mary Jean Murphy. As well as many nieces and nephews.



James daughter Stephanie Schmuhl predeceased him with her passing in 1983.



James will also be fondly remembered by his Christian family and friends. James was also a Navy Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam war.



A memorial celebration of James life will be held in Denton, TX. as soon as it can be arranged.