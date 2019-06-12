James W. ÿÿÿbody



James W. "Jim" Conley of Sanger passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Denton at the age of 62. The son of James Andrew "Jim" Conley and Willie Mae "Bea" (Pennington) Conley, he was born on October 27, 1956 in Denton.



Jim attended Sanger High School and was a member of the Class of 1976 and was also a member of Denton Baptist Temple. Fast-forward a few years, Jim met Miss Deborah Denise Akin and quickly realized that he had met the love of his life and his ultimate soul mate. They were married on December 21, 1984 and made their home in Sanger where they raised their two children, Matt and Merissa.



Jim loved trucking and started Conley Sand and Gravel which he and Debbie ran together for 28 years. Jim played golf in his spare time and each year took a golf trip to his favorite place, Myrtle Beach, with his golf buddies, Kelly, Butch, Dickie, and his son, Matt. He enjoyed cooking outside on the grill and had been known to participate in a cook off or two. He enjoyed taking Deb on road trips and to her favorite place, Fredericksburg. Jim would help others before helping himself and he had the patience of Job. If you knew Jim, you knew that he was quick witted and lovingly gave people a hard time. Jim loved his family and being together with them was everything but last June 13th he learned a new kind of love. That was the day that he became "Pa" to Miss Charlotte Rae Conley. He literally could not get enough of this precious child and the rest of the world stopped when she entered the building. He was a good man and will be missed by all who knew him.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife Debbie of Sanger; son James Matthew Conley and wife, Amanda of Sanger; daughter, Merissa Denise Conley of Sanger; a sister, Charlene Conley Williams of Marietta, OK; one granddaughter, Charlotte Rae of Sanger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnie and Frances Akin of Sanger; two nephews, James Williams and wife, Kelli of Marietta, OK; Andy Williams and wife, Teresa of Hominy, OK; three great nieces, Courtney Williams of Springfield, MO; Casie Williams of Naples, FL; Megan Shadlow of Hominy, OK; one great nephew, Dalton Willliams of Hominy, OK; and one great-great nephew, Parker Williams of Springfield, MO.



A visitation will be held on Friday evening, June 14, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Funeral services will be on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm, June 15, 2019 also at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Sweatman officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be James Williams, Andy Williams, Kelly McFerren, Steve Hollingsworth, Butch Thompson, David Curtsinger, Terry North, Johnny Coker, and JimBob Kline.



Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home and online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary