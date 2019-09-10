|
|
James W. (Bill) Giese
James W. (Bill) Giese passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019 at 94 years of age. He was born to Ella and Herman Giese on a farm near Twin Falls, Idaho on August 30th, 1925. He was married to Jean Hope Cameron from 1949 until her death in 2003. They had 4 children, Mark, Katie, Tim, and Jeff. In 2005, he married Judy Deek in Denton.
Bill graduated from the University of Washington in 1947 and became a Certified Public Accountant in Idaho in 1949 and in Texas in 1962. He was in public accounting service from 1947 to 1957. He earned his Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Illinois in 1962. He taught accounting at various universities, including the University of Texas, Idaho State University, and the University of North Texas, where he served from 1966 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus in 1985. Bill was active in various capacities with the Texas Society of CPAs from 1962 until his death.
After his retirement, Bill actively served the community of Denton in many different capacities. He served for 3 years on the school board and continued to work on various bond committees for the Denton Independent School District for many years. He was a member and president of both the Denton Municipal Utility Board and the Texas Municipal Power Agency. He worked on the City of Denton Charter Committee, Denton County Appraisal District, and the City of Denton 2030 Planning Committee. He was a board member in many community organizations, including RSVP, Meals on Wheels, and Cross Timber Girl Scouts. His most recent community service included past chairman of the Denton Housing Authority, treasurer of the Flow Health Care Foundation, and a member of United Way's Behavioral Health Leadership Team. Bill also enjoyed membership in the UNT President's Council and the Denton League of Women Voters.
His first wife Jean and his only daughter, Katie, pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his three sons, Mark, Tim, and Jeff, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of Bills life will be announced when details have been finalized.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to:
Flow Health Care Foundation, 222 E. McKinney Suite 100, Denton 76201,
J. W. Giese Accounting Scholarship Fund (Account # 79283) UNT Division of Advancement, P.O. Box 311250, Denton 76203, or
Denton Public School Foundation, 1307 N. Locust, Denton 76201
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019