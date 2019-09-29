|
James W. (Bill) Giese
1925-2019
James W. (Bill) Giese passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019 at 94 years of age. He was born to Ella and Herman Giese on a farm near Twin Falls, Idaho on August 30th, 1925. He was married to Jean Hope Cameron from 1949 until her death in 2003. They had 4 children, Mark, Katie, Tim, and Jeff. In 2005, Bill married Judy Deek in Denton.
His first wife Jean and his only daughter, Katie, pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his three sons, Mark, Tim, and Jeff, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of Bill's life is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, in the Emerald Ballroom AB on the 3rd floor of the UNT University Center/student union from 2:00 3:30 pm. Parking available in Union Circle (UC) garage and lots FS on either side of the UC garage. Parking permits will be available as needed by attendees at the east entrance side of the University Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2019