James Wayne Bowery
1937 - 2020
James Wayne Bowery

James Wayne Bowery, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Sanger, surrounded by his family. The only child of Imogene Abigail (Bottoms) and John William "Dub" Bowery II, Wayne, was born on August 6, 1937, in Denton, Texas.

Wayne was a member of the graduating Class of 1956 from Sanger High School and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. On April 5, 1957, he married his beloved wife, Virginia Lee Odom. They raised their four children in Denton, Texas, before moving back to their hometown of Sanger. Wayne was a printer by trade for Moore Business Forms from 1957 until its closing and went on to TetraPak, where he worked until his retirement in 2002.

Wayne was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was mischievous with a great sense of humor. Wayne loved to sit and listen to music, but his favorite pastime was making his grandchildren laugh. He loved his family and made sure they all knew it.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Funeral services will be at Noon on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Church of Christ in Sanger. John Payne will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne's grandsons, Randy Miller, John Alexander, Ben Fuller, Chris Bowery, Dalton Bowery, and Garrett Bowery.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please offer your condolences or share your favorite memory of Wayne with the Bowery family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
