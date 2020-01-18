|
|
James Woodrow Wetzel
James Woodrow Wetzel, 95, of Denton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born September 21, 1924 in Morrison, Oklahoma. He married Freda Jo Robinson in Claremore, Oklahoma in 1956. She preceded him in death June 29th, 2011.
Jim Began his forty career with American Airlines as a Mechanic in 1948 and moved up to Flight Engineer in 1951, retiring in 1988. As a Flight Engineer, he was based in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco and DFW. He loved his job and flew many different types of airplanes through the years for American including DC-10s and 747s internationally.
After retirement, he enjoyed the farm in Denton, raising hay and restoring old tractors. He was an active member of the Chisholm Trail Antique Farm Equipment Club.
Jim is survived by daughter Lisa Fergason and husband James of Sanger, Texas, daughter Annette Love and husband Mike of Flower Mound, Texas, grandchildren Chris Wetzel and Sydney Schroeder and a sister Charlene Wells of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Burial will be in Wetzel Family plot at the Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Oklahoma.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020