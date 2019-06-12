Janada Rae Wilson Wing



Janada Rae Wilson Wing was born in Hammon, Oklahoma on February 18, 1932 to parents Horace W. Wilson and Mabel Eunice Magill. She was one of six siblings, four of whom preceded her in death: Delbert Wilson, Treva Ray, Roy Wilson, and Georgia Stout. She is survived by one living sibling, Donald Wilson of Sayre, Oklahoma.



Janada married George Edward Wing in Hammon, OK on May 21, 1950. They moved to Perryton, TX where they started their family with Vera Lynette Bryan and Janise Rae Larsen. They moved then to Pampa, TX where Lazetta Sue Wing and Tommy Earl Wing were born. Through the years, the Wing home was open to any who needed it, and all would find unconditional love and support within its walls.



Known to many as "Grandma", Janada had 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and prayed for each one on a daily basis. She enjoyed crocheting amazing afghans for each of the new grandbabies and had begun a tradition of crocheting afghans for each of the grandkids that graduated high school with the symbol of the college into which they were entering.



A member of Southmont Baptist Church in Denton, Texas, Janada enjoyed weekly breakfasts and other events with her many friends. All people who knew her would also assume she was close friends with every player on the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, because she knew so much about each one of them. Janada loved to laugh and play games with family and friends, especially card games and dominoes. She was a stickler for the rules and would break out a manual to correct anyone who needed correction.



Janada struggled for many years taking care of her husband as he battled Alzheimer's. After he was institutionalized, Janada remained a faithful and loving wife and visited him at every opportunity.



Janada Rae Wing passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 87 from complications caused from an ongoing battle with lymphoma and kidney failure. She was surrounded by many family members at the time of her passing. All who knew her as Janada, Mom, or Grandma loved her very much and count it a blessing for having her in their lives.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. June 15, 2019 at Southmont Baptist Church (2801 Pennsylvania Dr, Denton, TX 76205) with Chaplain Jerald Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton. Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. before the service.



