Jane Dearman
Jane Dearman, 80, of Denton passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1939 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Jackson and Hope (Chapman) Chalfant.
She is survived by her daughters, Adrienne Dearman Bryce (Scott), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wendy Dearman Powell of San Angelo, Texas, Rebecca Dearman Harkins of Ft. Worth, Texas and her son, Benjamin Dearman (Christina) of Denton.
Jane, known as "Mimi", is also survived by her grandchildren Ashly, Douglas, Kayla, Nicole, Mason, Eleanor, Abigail, Harrison and Sophia, as well as three great grandchildren, Alissa, Cameron and Michael.
Jane saw more corners of the world than most traveling with her husband. And while she loved experiencing new places and art, Jane was equally happy at home reading a good book or knitting with her beloved cat Molly by her side.
Jane was a woman of faith and devoted to her family. She was a passionate social worker who loved serving families in need.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elly Dearman, her sister, Karin Kirkland and her mother and father.
A celebration of Jane's life was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton.
The family would like to formally thank the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Society - Lake Forest Village for their love and dedicated care in these final months.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020