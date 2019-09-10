|
|
Jane O. Hynds
Jane O. Hynds, 94, of Hot Springs, AR passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1925 in Atlanta, GA to John and Martha Oatley.
She was preceded by her husband, Joseph J. Hynds; her parents and sisters, Mary Hill Stanford and Dot Bell. Survivors include her son, Joe Hynds, Jr. and wife Paula of Branford, CT; daughter, Martha Cavness and husband Jim of Sanger, TX, five grandchildren, one niece; four nephews and their families.
She graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta, GA and from Agnes Scott College in Decat9ur, GA. She was a Lab Technician for the State of Georgia Health Department until she moved out of state with her husband. She was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving in churches as a pianist/organist, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and Women's Organization Moderator, Circle Chairman, and Bible Study leader. She was a member of Hot Springs First Presbyterian Church for 31 years from 1988 until 2019 where she worked for a number of years with the "Monday Crew" for the Bargain Box Thrift Store.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Mausoleum Shelter at Roselawn Memorial Park. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 213 Whittington Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019