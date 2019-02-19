Home

First Baptist Church-Grapevine
301 E Texas St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Grapevine
301 E Texas Street
Grapevine, TX
Janell "Jan" Shook


Janell "Jan" Shook Obituary
Janell "Jan " Shook

Janell "Jan" Shook, age 82. Born in Dallas, Texas on August 6, 1936 and passed away on February 15, 2019.

Jan is survived by her daughters, Teresa Moore, Patty Sjolin, Paula Powers, spouse Scott, Kerry Kish, Niki Quintana and sons, Ricky Sjolin and Jerry Kish. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Hudson and Mary McVey Norsworthy. She has 19 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 children a son, Donny and a daughter, Dody.

Jan was a loving sister, mom and grandma. She was also "mom and grandma" to so many others. Everyone that knew her loved her.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Grapevine, 301 E Texas Street, Grapevine, TX 76051, Saturday, February 23 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers donations will accepted and greatly appreciated at her memorial service.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
