Janet Elaine (Ingram)
Dietzman
Janet Elaine (Ingram) Dietzman, 79, of Justin passed away at her home on July 22, 2019.
Janet was born April 19, 1940 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary (Rogers) Ingram. She and her family moved to Texas in fall 1949 where Jan attended school in Denton and eventually Northwest ISD.
She married "Buddy" Charles Dietzman on January 26, 1957 in Denton, Texas. Janet retired from Gierisch Brothers Automotive in Roanoke after 20 plus years of service. She also worked for the Denton Natural Food store, Henderson Butane and ran a coffee shop in Justin, Texas. The job she enjoyed the most was being a devoted wife and a loving mother where "(Love ya Bunches)" left her lips at the end of every conversation.
In her lifetime, Janet was very passionate about dancing with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and great-gran9dchildren, and hosting family and friends. She also loved ancestry, bird watching, reading books, gardening, teaching Sunday school, baking fresh bread, sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing, American history and politics. Jan used all forms of technology to keep her family connected and creatively updated on a regular basis. She was what you called "tech savy" and if she didn't know how to do something, she would figure it out somehow.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody Dietzman of Justin, her sister, Lynn Hall, brother, David Ingram, grandchildren, Mandy and her husband Brett Buckingham, Wade and his wife Candice Dietzman, Rob and his wife Carla McCarty, Ryan Kyla and her husband Wes Branaman. She was also blessed with 10 beautiful great-grandchildren Taylor, Rhealynn, Danielle and Torry Buckingham, Kason, Korra and Kohen Dietzman, Asa and Eli McCarty and Brenna Elain9e Branaman.
Jan is preceded in death by her husband; Buddy Dietzman, her son; Ryan Wade Dietzman & her sister; Connie Decker.
Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 AM a graveside service will be held at the Justin Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held shortly afterwards at North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake, Texas with Carl E "Scooter" Gierisch Jr. officiating and a lunch following the memorial.
For those who wish to make donations in memory of Jan the family asks that they be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn, Dallas, TX 76219. Card donations call 214-559-500.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019