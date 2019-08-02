|
|
Janet Marlene Pabst Miller
On July 21, 2019, Janet Marlene Pabst Miller, age 85, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was primarily cared for by her loving son in her home in Argyle.
Janet was born October 22, 1933 to Charles Augustus Pabst and Margaret Ann Griffith in Saginaw, Michigan. She attended a one room school house during first and second grade at Banner School in South Saginaw, Michigan. From third to ninth grade, Janet went to South Intermediate School on the West side of Saginaw, Michigan. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in June 1951.
From Summer of 1951 to Summer of 1955, Janet worked as a Bookkeeper at First Savings and Loan in Saginaw, Michigan. From September 1955 until July 1959, she attended CMU (Central Michigan University) where she worked her way as a waitress at the Chieftain Hotel in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
While attending CMU, Janet met the love of her life. On June 10, 1959, she married John Brough Miller of Emerson Township, Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Janet graduated from CMU July 1959 with a BA. From the Fall of 1959 through June of 1964, Janet taught second grade in the Brandon School District in Ortonville, Michigan.
In August 1964, the family relocated to Denton, Texas after John received his Master's degree at Cranbrook Academy of Arts and got a job at TWU (Texas Woman's University) teaching Ceramics and Sculpture. Janet became a full time mother and often took Art classes. She received her MA degree from TWU in August 1973.
Janet's hobbies included genealogy, sewing, quilting, and weaving, where she was part of a weaving guild.
While attending TWU, Janet created unusual weaving called "warp face" in which the warp is predominate. At the time, this weaving style was unusual and she had to experiment initially with the style. She displayed her weaving work in a show at TWU while an undergraduate in July 1973.
In 1977, Janet worked as an Interior Designer to redesign the interior and staircases of the Denton Ashram (Pagoda on Locust Street).
Janet is survived by her three children and their families: 1) Heidi Cleveland Raghavan of Troutdale, Oregon (husband Vijay, and her 4 children Amber, Vincent, Nicole (husband Kindyn Jinkins), and Sirius Evan Cleveland); 2) Maija Miller Mass of Cypress, Texas (children Sabryn and Skylar); 3) MacIan Brough Miller of Argyle, Texas (wife Angela and their 3 children Kaleah, Kaiden, and Drighten). She is also survived by four great grand-children as well as her loving sister Susan Laesser of Monmouth, Oregon (husband Ken). She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's honor to Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 East Hickory Street, Denton, Texas 76201.
Interment will follow at Ithaca Cemetery, Ithaca, Michigan.
Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online memorials may be left at http://www.mulkeymasondenton.com/.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019